Mozambique’s opposition leader flies home into chaos, pledges to swear himself into Office



Venâncio Mondlane’s arrival on January 9th could deepen the country’s political crisis



IT HAS been three months since a rigged election in Mozambique in which Venâncio Mondlane, the popular opposition candidate, says he was cheated of victory by Frelimo, the party that has ruled the country for half a century. For most of that time he has been in self-imposed exile, choreographing from afar protests to which security forces have responded with increasing brutality.



Ahead of the inauguration of the official winner, Daniel Chapo, on January 15th, Mr Mondlane is raising the stakes.



He plans to return on January 9th and informally swear himself in as president on the day Mr Chapo takes office.