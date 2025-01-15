Mozambique’s President-elect Daniel Chapo has assumed power following a heavily guarded inauguration ceremony

Mozambique’s President-elect Daniel Chapo Wednesday assumed power following a heavily guarded inauguration ceremony that was held in the nation’s capital, Maputo.





Chapo took the oath of office weeks after violent demonstrations against his electoral victory rocked Mozambique.





Venancio Mondlane, Chapo’s electoral rival, led the week’s long demonstrations after the opposition leader, with support from other groups, alleged that the vote was rigged.



Despite some Mozambicans opposing his presidency, Chapo took the oath and said he would devote all his “energies to defending, promoting and consolidating national unity, human rights, democracy and the well-being of the Mozambican people.”





On the same day Chapo took office, some opposition supporters took to the streets to express their grievances with his taking power. This happened a day after Mondlane threatened to “paralyze” the new government with daily demonstrations — a follow up to earlier calls for a national strike in the days leading up to the inauguration ceremony.





Speaking during an address which was broadcast on Facebook, Mondlane said the opposition will “protest every single day. If it means paralyzing the country for the entire term, we will paralyze it for the entire term.”





The opposition leaders claim of voter irregularities was supported by international observers, including the European Union’s mission which recorded “unjustified alteration of election results” during Mozambique’s election. – VOA