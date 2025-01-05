Mozegator and Logic, be warned… you are on Big Wanted!- Dickson Jere

Chimbuya



By Dickson Jere



This is my elder brother Edgar Ngoma aka Angoni. He was baptised with white powder at the funeral of Dandy Crazy yesterday. He has identified the culprits of this act as musician Mozegator and actor Logic. I have put them on “Big Wanted” list.





You see, Wesley Chibambo aka Dandy Crazy was from Eastern Province (Chama), by descend. He couldn’t even construct a sentence in Nyanja and yet these two want to do Chimbuya. By all intent and purpose, Dandy Crazy was Kopala and therefore passes as a “Bemba”.





Anyway, Mozegator and Logic, be warned… you are on Big Wanted!





I thought you went to do chimbuya with Lozis…what happened? Fyalipwa?