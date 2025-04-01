MP CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT OVER FUEL PRICING



Kitwe… Monday March 31, 2025



Nkana Member of Parliament, Binwell Chansa Mpundu, has strongly criticized the government’s handling of the economy, dismissing the recent reduction in fuel prices as insignificant.





In a statement, Mpundu accused the government of having stolen billions from the poor and subsequently wrecking the economy.



He stated that the high cost of living was beyond the reach of ordinary citizens and questioned whether Zambians were expected to applaud the administration for reducing fuel prices by K2.





Hon Mpundu further asserted that while the PF government was accused of inflating fuel prices by K3, the current administration had been charging fuel at double the price.





He cited the UPND government for pretending to be leaders while exploiting citizens, referring to them as opportunists who take advantage of people’s suffering.