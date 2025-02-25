MP JEAN CHISENGA, LAWYER CELESTINE MUKANDILA AND MP LEEVAN CHIBOMBWE ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES



By Kalombe Kapambwe



The Luapula Police Command has arrested Jean Chisenga, Member of Parliament for Mambilima Constituency, and Lusaka-based lawyer Celestine Mukandila on charges of obstructing electoral officers, a violation of Section 891, Subsection 35 of the Electoral Process Act of 2016.





The two have also been charged with conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace under Section 178(f) of the Penal Code, Chapter 87, Laws of Zambia.





According to Luapula Police Commanding Officer Mwala Yuyi, the arrests stem from an incident during the filing of nominations for the Kawambwa Central parliamentary by-election on November 21, when they obstructed electoral officers.



Furthermore, the police have confirmed the arrest of Leevan Chibombwe, Member of Parliament for Bahati Constituency, on charges of acts intended to cause grievous harm, contrary to Section 224 of Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





Mr. Chibombwe is accused of intentionally injuring a female police officer during the Pambashe constituency by-election in Kawambwa.



All three individuals are currently being held at the Kawambwa Central Police Station and are expected to appear in court soon.