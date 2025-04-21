MP LAUNCHES 1 MILLION SIGNATURE PETITION AGAINST 2025 CYBER LAWS



The FOX Newspaper



Nkana Member of Parliament, Binwell Mpundu, has today launched a nationwide signature collection campaign aimed at challenging the newly introduced 2025 Cyber Laws under the UPND government.



Under the banner of the Movement for Good Governance – #Ichabaiche, the MP announced that the goal is to gather 1 million signatures from concerned Zambians who believe the cyber laws infringe on their rights and freedoms.



“We are not just speaking out — we are acting. Our members will move across the country with signature forms, allowing citizens to officially petition the President to suspend and reconsider these laws,” said Hon. Mpundu.





According to the MP, once the 1 million target is reached, the petition will be presented to President Hakainde Hichilema. If ignored, the movement plans to escalate the matter to international human rights organizations and diplomatic allies, including the United States, European nations, China, and Russia.



“This is not about politics. It’s about rights. We refuse to sit and watch while freedoms are quietly erased,” he added.



The campaign starts today — Monday, 21st April 2025 — and is expected to run until the signature target is achieved.