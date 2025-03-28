MP MPUNDU CONDEMNS UPND GOVERNMENT OF BIAS IN NRC ISSUANCE EXERCISE



…says ba UPND nabadelela zoona



Kitwe… Friday March 28, 2025



Nkana Member of Parliament, Binwell Chansa Mpundu, has condemned the government for conducting a biased National Registration Card (NRC) issuance exercise.



In a statement, Mpundu stated that the government, through the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, has unfairly prioritized UPND stronghold provinces.





According to Mpundu, Minister Mwiimbu announced that there will be a three-month nationwide mobile NRC issuance exercise.



However, Mpundu disclosed that the exercise has been ongoing since 2022 in Northwestern, Western, and Southern provinces, areas known to support the ruling UPND.



He stated that the minister openly admitted to this prolonged issuance in the three provinces.





Hon Mpundu further reported that Mwiimbu justified the extended exercise by citing historical unfairness.



He claimed the minister referenced a two-week mobile registration period that Northwestern and Western provinces were denied under the previous Patriotic Front (PF) government after the failure of Bill 10.





As a result, the government is said to have continued the NRC issuance in those provinces for three years without interruption.



Despite this, Mpundu expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s attempt to justify giving other provinces only three months for the same exercise.





He described the move as unfair and accused the authorities of misleading the public by portraying the current initiative as a fair and balanced approach.





“This is not fairness; they have deceived us,” Mpundu stated, insisting that all provinces deserve equal treatment in national processes such as NRC issuance.