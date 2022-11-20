MP PLEADS FOR CALM FOLLOWING BRUTAL ATTACK ON KATETE POLICE OFFICERS

Katete’s Milanzi Member of Parliament has appealed for calm among the people of Kawaza Village in Milanzi constituency who have run amok demanding for justice over the suspected murder of a prominent business man in the area over a month ago.

Melesiana Phiri has assured the people in the area through Byta FM News to be calm as authorities are handling the matter and not take the law into their own hands.

Phiri discloses that on Saturday people of Kawaza Village damaged a vehicle belonging to a named village headman on assumption that he was harbouring a murder suspect who was released by police a few days ago.

She adds that as much as she does not support the barbaric killing of individuals and human beings, people should be calm and allow the law to take its course.