MP REPORTS DC FOR THREATENING VIOLENCE

SERENJE’s Muchinga Member of Parliament Emmanuel Banda has reported Serenje District Commissioner Andrew Mpyakula to the police for the offense of threatening violence.

Recently, the DC is accused of issuing unprintables against the Lawmaker in a phone call.

The two leaders were close contenders in UPND in 2021.

Mpyakula who stood on UPND lost to Mr. Banda in 2021 general polls.