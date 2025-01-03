MP RESPONDS TO SESTUZ: Outlines Six-Point Debt Relief Plan for Teachers

In response to the Secondary Schools Teachers Union of Zambia’s (SESTUZ) concerns about teachers’ alarming indebtedness, Kanchibiya Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Sunday Chilufya Chanda has proposed a six-point plan to address the situation.

The MP’s plan includes a comprehensive debt relief program involving a government-backed Loan Buyout Program to consolidate high-interest loans. Additionally, it calls for salary and allowance adjustments, the creation of teacher cooperatives, and mandatory financial literacy training for teachers.

The proposed plan also seeks to enact policy and legislative reforms to regulate loan terms and cap salary deductions for loan repayments. Lastly, it aims to explore alternative income streams for teachers by supporting them in establishing small-scale businesses.

Hon Chanda underscored the importance of addressing teachers’ financial challenges, which impact the quality of education in Zambia. The MP has expressed commitment to working closely with SESTUZ, the Ministry of Education, and other stakeholders to implement these measures promptly.