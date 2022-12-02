MP SUPPORTS LIMITING MPS TENURE

By Michael Nyumbu

Namwala Member of Parliament Hebert Mapani says Zambians have the collective power to call and spearhead change of law to limit the number of terms one can save as Member of Parliament.

The lawmaker explains that Zambians working together have supreme power over the Constitution and can call for its amendment in favor of what they wish.

Mapani who is also a lawyer by profession said those wishing to limit the number of terms an individual can be member of Parliament should not only do so via the media but should start engaging the required process in amendment so that the change they desire begins to be enacted.

He further says given an opportunity he would also join in advocating for the same cause.

He added that what citizens wish to be done should be followed and respected.

And Human Rights Activists Wesley Miyanda said it would be unfair to voters if the number of terms one can save as Member of Parliament is limited.

Miyanda explained that voters still have the power to vote out non performing individuals from representing them in Parliament.

He however urged members of Parliament to always know when to leave office and groom someone.