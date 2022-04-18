STATEMENT

Recently we received a private visit from Mr Stanley Kasongo Kakubo for ordering our products. We arranged the business discussion as normal and gave some company publicity stuff including a notebook with calendar and an ordinary signing pen.

We noticed there are some groundless rumors and unreasonable suspicions about this visit.We solemnly declare that our company always respects and complies with laws of Zambia and we are committed to make contributions to the development of Zambia economy.

The rumors and suspicions against Mr Kakubo are not true and mean ill and harmful to the reputation of our company. Therefor, we reserve the right to take further legal actions.

Mpande Limestone Limited