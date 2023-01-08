MPEZENI CALLS FOR SUPPORT FOR 2023 N’CWALA TRADITIONAL CEREMONY

Paramount Chief MPEZENI of the Ngoni people in Eastern Province has called for more support towards the hosting of the 2023 Nc’wala traditional ceremony slated for next month.

Paramount Chief MPEZENI says the ceremony is expected to attract a lot of people from different walks of life.

The Paramount Chief was speaking when Chipata Mayor GEORGE MWANZA informed him that the local authority will construct a shelter at Ephendukeni palace.

Mr. MWANZA further said the local authority will donate 600 litres of fuel and 50 bags of mealie meal towards the hosting of the ceremony.

He said being the host, the local authority will actively be involved in the preparations of the ceremony.

This year’s ceremony is special as Paramount Chief MPEZENI will be commemorating his 40th Anniversary on the throne.

