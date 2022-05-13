MPIKA CONSTITUENCY DEVELOPMENT FUND BURSARIES UPDATE

We write to inform you all Mpika residents that yesterday we as CDF committee concluded the selection of beneficiaries of boarding schools and skills Development bursaries for the first quarter.

A total of 116 boarding school pupils and 117 skills development students from all the 12 wards stand to benefit from this exercise funds.

It is also important for me to state that the selection for the empowerment programs under the CDF is still in progress.

We are of a strong belief that this fund will transform the lives of our people as we continue serving them even better.

We have your interest at heart and we shall always do everything in our means to serve you even better.

Hon Francis Robert Kapyanga – MP

Mpika Constituency