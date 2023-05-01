MPIKA DC DECLINE TO COMMENT ON THE DISCOVERY OF GOLD DEPOSITS IN MPIKA

District Commissioner David Siame has declined to comment on the Gold deposits discovery in Mpika District.

In an interview, Mr Siame said that, he is aware of the gold mining activity going on in the district.

However, the DC could not estate to mention that, it is too early for him to comment on the matter regarding goverment’s position as it to early.

He has since, assured the people of Mpika that goverment stance on the matter shall be given in due course.

This stament follows the discovery of Gold deposits in kanyelele area of Mutamba Ward in Mpika district.

This has resulted into many resident of Mpika abandoning their usual work programs and resort to scramble for gold mining.

-Mpika FM