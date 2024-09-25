MPOMBO ACCORDED OFFICIAL FUNERAL



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has accorded an official funeral to former Cabinet Minister, GEORGE MPOMBO who passed away on Sunday, 22nd September 2024.



And President HICHILEMA has declared Thursday, 26th September, a Day of National Mourning in honour of the Late Cabinet Minister.



This is in recognition of Dr. MPOMBO’s significant contributions to national development during his time in government.



Dr. MPOMBO served under the Movement for Multiparty Democracy -MMD-government as Minister of Energy and Water Development, and later as Minister of Defence, between 2003 and 2009.



Secretary to the Cabinet, PATRICK KANGWA says the Cabinet Minister will be laid to rest on Thursday, 26th September 2024, at Chiwala Cemetery in Masaiti District, Copperbelt Province.



Mr. KANGWA says the Official Funeral Programme for Dr. MPOMBO will start with a church service at Kabushi Baptist Church in Ndola at 10:00 hours.



He has since advised that during the period of mourning, which will be observed from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours, all entertainment activities on both radio and television will be suspended while flags will fly at half-mast.



This is according to a statement released in Lusaka by Secretary to the Cabinet, PATRICK KANGWA.