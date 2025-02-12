Mpondela will not contest the Zambia Athletics Presidency

MPONDELA WILL NOT CONTEST HIS POSITION

Zambia Athletics -ZA- president ELIAS MPONDELA will not re-contesting his position in the March 22nd, 2025 Elections.

MPONDELA, who has been at the helm of the Zambia Athletics for 26 years, says he has done so much for the Sport and will now pass on the barton to others who have the capacity to carry on with his vision.

Speaking during a press briefing held in Lusaka today, MPONDELA has since endorsed the candidature of General Secretary DAVIDSON MUNG’AMBATA to take over as ZA- President..