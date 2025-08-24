MPONGWE MAN BEATEN BY WOMAN AFTER COMPLAINING ABOUT HER WEIGHT ON THE BUS





Today Luanshya’s second class saw a real wrestling match after a woman with flesh pushed a young man out of the bus and got off to finish him.





According to stories available, a man allegedly going to Mpongwe was beaten by a woman when he asked her to sit properly. His tiny body was squeezed and was not breathing well.





The woman gave him a deaf ear but he continued talking and shortly some passengers joined, some rebuking the man for being disrespectful and others supporting him saying the woman should pay for two seats.





The woman was quiet until the young man said let me get out of the bus before Goliath takes revenge on me. The bus was on fire, people were laughing wildly.



The young man was trying to get off when she gave him a push, he flew off the bus and landed on the ground. Before he could get up on his feet, melodious slaps were hitting across his face.





She later on sat on him and continued to hit him, people selling potential cholera recipes came in to help as bus drivers and conductors remained watching saying if we do anything we will be on the news being accused of beating passengers.





Four men managed to rescue the young man who was not able to walk without help. They were taking him away from the station when the woman ran after them and pushed them away like fritters on the pan.





Meanwhile, we hear it took the police to control the situation as the young man got stones to try taking down the female Goliath scattering everyone at the station.



Tompo Daily Stories © August 21, 2025.