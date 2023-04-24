Mpongwe Retired Head Teacher Weds at 66



A newly wedded couple has given Mpongwe district something to gossip about….

This is the story of an old man identified as Moses Chilumba, 66 year old retired head teacher, from Mpongwe district who today in the morning wedded his childhood friend forgetting about his old wife

According to stories available, the two met in Solwezi in 1967 where their parents lived after getting decent jobs in the mine.

However, the two parted ways when the woman who has been identified as Mwangala Lisulo, 58, in 1978 traveled to Southern province and spent her youthful days in the flood plains.

However, early this year the two lovers met in Kalulushi and refurbished their childhood days and memories. Forgetting about their old partners, they decided to get married and spend their last days together hiding in Mpongwe.

Today a small gathering at one parish in Mpongwe witnessed the union of the two lovers who after being pronounced husband and wife kissed carelessly covering the decades they were separated.

Meanwhile, the new couple was reportedly seen shopping in Luanshya before heading to Mpongwe.

What will be their spouses reaction when they learn about this love marriage?