By Oscar Hamuyala

Minister of Water Development and Water Sanitation, Hon. Mike Mposha, unveiled National and Water Sanitation Council(NWASCO) and Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) boards of directors on 20th Jan. 2021 at Taj Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka.

During the unveiling ceremony, Hon. Mposha reaffirmed government’s commitment to prioritizing provision of clean and safe water as one of the pillars of driving economic transformation.

“ President Hakainde Hichilema recognizes the critical role water plays in stimulating socioeconomic development in Zambia. It is for this reason that the UPND, new dawn administration, in line with its manifesto anchored people-centered and pro-poor development strategies has priotized water as a catalyst to economic transformation “, he said.

The appointed board of directors of NWASCO includes Ms. Lillian Mambwe Mutesu, Mr. Numeral Banda, Mr. Sylvester Hibajene, Mr. Ms. Malama Kasalwe, Ms. Naomi Banda Nguni, Mr. Oswell Katooka, and Mr. Mwenda Hamanyati while the WARMA board includes Dr. John Kaunda, Dr. Elestina Mwelwa, Ms. Nalukena Mutti, Ms. Flora Simumba, Mr. Kasonde Mwila, Mr, Joseph Jimu Daka, Ms. Malama Agness Mukonge, Prof. Henry Sichigabula, Ms. Prisca Chikwashi, Mr. Cornelius Mulako Sitali, Mr. Ephraim Mwepa Shitima, Ms. Petits Chimamanda Mwanza, Ms. Linn Habanje and Mr. Tyson Jere.

The minister congratulated the newly appointed board members of the water utility regulators and urged them to perform to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.