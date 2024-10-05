MPOSHA URGES DRC, TANZANIA, BURUNDI, ZAMBIA TO ADDRESS LAKE TANGANYIKA RISING WATERS



…As floods submerge schools, health posts, roads, houses in Mpulungu, Nsumbu



Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, 5th October, 2024



Minister of Green Economy and Environment and Chairperson of the Lake Tanganyika Authority Conference of Ministers Mike Elton Mposha has urged DRC, Tanzania, Burundi and Zambia to urgently tackle the rising water levels in Lake Tanganyika, which have caused devastating socio-economic challenges.



The Minister made the clarion call to Member States that share Lake Tanganyika when he chaired the Third Extra-ordinary Meeting of the Lake Tanganyika Authority (LTA) Conference of Ministers held at Johari Rotana Hotel in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania yesterday.



He observed that four countries sharing Lake Tanganyika were experiencing devastating impacts of the flooding occasioned by the rising water levels.



He said, according to hydrological records, the rise in the water levels on Lake Tanganyika this year was the highest recorded in 60 years dating back to June, 1964.



“The sudden rise of the water levels has been attributed to the adverse impact of climate change and unsustainable human activities on the lake basin,” Hon. Mposha said. “The floods have affected human lives and health, as well as economies and societies in the four riparian countries.”



He said the floods threatened the four countries’ abilities to achieve their national development plans, the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and the objective of the convention on sustainable management of Lake Tanganyika.



“In the case of Zambia, the flooding affected several socio-economic infrastructure such as schools, health posts, roads, houses, among others. Notable ones among these are: Nsumbu Fish Market, Kapisha and Kasakalawe Water Supply Intakes, Chibanga School and Health Post, Chipwa and Kawe Health Posts, among others,” Hon. Mposha said.



“Given the gravity of the problem of rising water levels faced by the four riparian countries, it is imperative that all member states work in unity to find lasting solutions to this challenge.”



The Minister called for continued collaboration, cooperation and implementation of regional and national programmes aimed at averting further damage to infrastructure and prevent loss of lives of people living on the shores of Lake Tanganyika.



Hon. Mposha briefed the LTA Member States that Zambia is facing the devastating impact of drought affecting over six million people in 84 out of 116 districts.



The Minister further informed them that His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, declared the current drought as a National Disaster and Emergency.



Hon. Mposha expressed Zambia’s gratitude to Burundi for its humanitarian support and Tanzania for allowing importation of maize to aid affected people.



And Tanzania’s Deputy Minister of State in the Vice-President’s Office (Union and Environment) Hon. Khamis Hamza Khamis, DRC’s Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Hon. Jean Pierre TSHIMANGA and Burundi’s Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Environment, Agriculture and Livestock Mr. Emmanuel Ndorimana supported the meeting’s objective to find sustainable solutions to the rising water levels in Lake Tanganyika.



Issued by:



Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, Communications Unit