MP´s expulsion illegal—Chief Munkanta of the Chishinga people

MP´s expulsion illegal—Chief Munkanta

…we have bigger problems to solve

Kawambwa-05.07.24

Chief Munkanta of the Chishinga people has joined the many voices in Zambia that are calling for the immediate reversal of the expulsion of nine PF legislators because it is not only illegal but divisive.

The Chief from Kawambwa says the government of President Hichilema must preoccupy itself with ending power shortages and reducing the crippling prohibitive cost of living instead of fighting personal political battles.

“As the Chief of the Chishinga people of Kawambwa in Luapula province we strongly reject the purported illegal expulsion of our two MP´s here in Kawambwa hon. Nickson Chilangwa and hon. Ronald Chitotela,” said Chief Munkanta.

He said, “we gave the two MPs a mandate to serve our people until 2026 and it stays that way,” said Chief Munkanta, “anything short of that may have consequences.”

His royal highness advised the Hichilema government to tread its political battles with caution as it risks plunging the whole Zambia into chaos through careless decisions.

Recently, Moses Moyo, a junior Speaker in the Zambian parliament announced that he had expelled nine lawmakers from the house even though he has no constitutional power to take such a drastic action.

It costs taxpayers about US$1million to hold one by election which would bring the total damage on taxpayer’s money about US$10 million or K243 million in one breath.

Zambia is currently faced with severe droughts, prolonged power cuts and expensive mealie meal that has forced households to sleep hungry.

OXFAM says about seven million Zambians face starvation even as government contemplates spending about K243 million on by elections.

Chief Munkanta is one of the many growing voices that have spoken against the mischievous planned polls announced by Moyo.

On Friday state police sealed off the parliament building following reports that citizens would mount peaceful demonstrations against the illegal expulsions.

Signed: Chief Mushota, Chief Munkanta, Chief Chama