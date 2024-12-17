MPs FINED K50, 000 OVER FAILURE TO PRESENT TAYALI IN COURT



Two Members of Parliament have avoided jail time after failing to present fugitive Economic and Equity Party leader Chilufya Tayali to court following his disappearance in April 2024.



Chilubi MP Mulenga Fube and Mpika MP Francis Kapyanga, who stood as sureties for Tayali, each paid K50, 000 as part of the court-ordered conditions for their release.



The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has set December 24, 2024, as the date for judgment in Mr. Tayali’s absence.

Tayali, who faces charges of inciting mutiny, remains at large.



Prosecutors allege that between March 30 and April 2, 2022, Mr. Tayali encouraged military personnel to rebel against President Hakainde Hichilema and circulated classified information regarding the officers’ emoluments.

Diamond TV