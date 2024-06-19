MPS PROTEST CONTINUED BRUTAL TREATMENT OF PETAUKE CENTRAL MP

…as Moyo curtails the debate…

Lusaka-Wednesday 19th June 2024

Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Frank Moyo, MP mishandling of the questions regarding the brutal handling Petauke Central Independent MP,Hon. Emmanuel JayJay Banda has caused the Opposition MPs to walk out of the sitting of Parliament.

Moyo decided to answer on behalf of the Executive curtailing the debate.

This followed urgent questions of national importance from Lunte MP, Mutotwe Kafwaya and Nkana Independent MP, Binwell Mpundu.

The MPs decided to walk out of the House in protest.

