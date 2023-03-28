MPS TOO IGNORANT, THEY DON’T READ – KAWANA

….as MP Binwell Chansa Mpundu insists that lawmakers are NOT dull

Lusaka, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )

Government has taken a swipe at Members of Parliament stating that they are dangerously ill informed.

Ministry of Information and Media Director Spokesperson Thabo Kawana says MPs are are unresearched and ignorant of the very laws they made.

He said this in a WhatsApp Group called Dynamic Analysis Zambia this morning.

“They are dangerously ill informed, unresearched and ignorant of the very Laws they made simply because they don’t take time to read and only look forward to shouting ya ya ya ya!” he said.

But Nkana Member of Parliament Hon Binwell Mpundu said it was foolishness to think that one knew better than others.

Hon Mpundu reechored Lumezi lawmaker Hon Munir Zulu’s request to the DPP as provided by the law to allow him to privately prosecute Two Cabinet Ministers on allegations of corruption.

“Munir has asked the DPP to allow him to prosecute the two ministers. The law allows for that. If the two claim they are clean, let them allow for their prosecution. When it is found that Munir doesn’t have credible evidence then they can bring in criminal libel. We may look dull but we are very well informed,” Hon Mpundu stated.

“The Police called Munir to appear before them today, why did they ambush him. Why take his Phones away. What is their interests with his Phones?? We are not gullible and dull.”