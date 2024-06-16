MPs TRAINED ON INTERNATIONAL TAX REFORMS AND UN TAX CONVENTION

By Edith Mwiinga

Joint Country Programme Zambia says it will remain committed to advancing the discussion on international Tax Initiatives and the UN Tax Convention which has gained momentum over the past one year.

Speaking during the official opening of the Joint Country Programme between the Norwegian Church Aid NCA and Danish Church Aid DCA capacity building training for members of Parliament on International Tax reforms and the UN Tax Convention,country Director Jonathan Lea Howarth said it is common knowledge that the current global tax system is unfavorable towards developing countries and as such it requires reforms.

He says the proposed new global tax rules will have an impact on tax incentive policies and will also present an opportunity for African countries to introduce new legislation and policies to protect themselves income from tax incentives.

He added that the process requires policy makers to enact tax legislation to protect each country’s tax bases while revenue collection from e-commerce goods and services will require the implementation of simplified VAT regimes.

Mr. Howarth noted the view why parliamentarians need to be equiped with information of what is happening at global level as well as their implications on the local economy.

Meanwhile, Bwana Mukubwa member of Parliament Warren Mwambazi who is also Chairperson for Public Accounts Committee says the workshop is important because it talks about illicit financial flows which the country is facing and hampering development.

Mr. Mwambazi attributed the importance of the training citing that everything begins with Tax adding that if taxes are not being paid, the domestic resources mobilization is being depleted.

Mwambazi has therefore asked government to repeal the law and rules as it will ensure that vices such as illicit financial flows are curbed.

Lawmakers have a noble task of debating and enacting legislation, scrutinizing government’s action and holding them accountable.