…as MPs unite in silent protest and refuse to discuss presidential speech…



September 18th, 2024



UPND Ruling, Independent and PF Opposition MPs today declared a silent protest inside Parliament due to mismanagement of the Parliament as regards MPs roles and etiquette on both side of the House which are against the Commonwealth guidelines.



All Questions lapsed as no MP stood up to ask despite being in the Order paper. On the Notice Of Motion on Thanks to the Presidential Opening Speech, only One nominated UPND MP indicated to debate the Speech & no one else after his finished. The deputy Speaker Chisangano that was presiding was left with little choice but to adjourn the House within a few minutes of commencing it. Unprecedented !



If I was President HH, I would be very very worried when majority inside the on both sides of the House start too take a common position. Nothing then can stop them from agreeing on an Impeachment motion. This is a call to Mr President to intervene and get to the bottom of the discontent of majority members of Parliament.



The penchant to curtail any real Opposition voice in preference for only Voices that will Praise & Worship Government in the House, is just one of the many discontents.



I was not in the House this afternoon as currently abroad for Continental Parliamentary duties. I have however been abreast fully by colleagues and can only sum it up as above. Nothing seem to be out of control however and powers that be should intervene soonest.



Nakanyerere nga wakapampamina, kalasuma. (Continuous unfair steping on a harmless tiny black ant, can force it to learn and bite instantly) .



May Mr President and the Speaker attend soonest to the Parliament & MPs ‘complaints’ …….for real & Commonwealth standards multi party democracy conducts and practices both inside and outside the House.



Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP

President: Patriotic Front (PF)