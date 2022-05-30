Hon. Brian Mundubile- BM

I took time yesterday, to interact with our National Soccer Team here in Ghana Accra , as they prepare for the match slated for 3rd June, 2022 against Ivory Coast.

We encouraged the team of our unwavering support. I am so glad our team is very much ready for the match.

With me was Hon. Stephen Kampyongo and Hon. Jay Jay Banda.

We wish our team well in the forth coming match against Ivory Coast.

Hon. Brian Mundubile MP, MCC.

Leader of Opposition.

Mporokoso MP1.

