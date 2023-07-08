MPs visits Malole MP Hon. Robert Kaela Kalimi at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital who is admitted In ICU

Leaders from various opposition parties have rallied to visit Hon. Robert Kaela Kalimi, the Member of Parliament for Malole constituency, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital. Hon. Kalimi was involved in a serious road accident on Friday night along the Great East Road near the Silverest area.

The incident occurred as Hon. Kalimi was returning home to Silverest after passing the Check-Point in Lusaka. The road accident prompted his immediate transfer to the hospital, where he is now receiving intensive medical care.

Several prominent political figures, including Economic Front President Wynter Kabimba SC, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Hon. Brian Mundubile, and Members of Parliament Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, among others, made a special effort to visit Hon. Kalimi during his hospitalization.

The accident has raised concerns among party members and supporters, with Patriotic Front Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda and Hon. Christopher Kangombe, among others, rushing to the hospital to inquire about Hon. Kalimi’s condition and offer their support.

The wellbeing of Hon. Robert Kaela Kalimi remains a top priority for the opposition leaders and the broader political community, and his recovery will be closely monitored in the days to come.