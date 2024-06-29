MPs WANT SPEAKER TO REINSTATE MUNDUBILE AS LEADER OF OPPOSITION

The opposition PF Members of Parliament says they will soon write to the Speaker of National Assembly Nelly Mutti requesting for the change of Leader of Opposition in Parliament after constitutional Court ruling that Brian Mundubile was duly elected.

In an interview, party legal secretary Emmanuel Tembo said the MPs will convene there after engage the Speaker over the matter.

Mr Tembo who is also Feira MP said, the court has already ruled how a leader of opposition is supposed to be appointed which is a final verdict.

He said Mr Mundubile who is also Mporokoso MP went through elections, as required by the law.

Mr Tembo said Mr Mundubile was elected after going unopposed because none of the opposition MPs challenged him.

The lawmaker said Robert Chabinga was handpicked by the purported party president Miles Sampa which is totally against the laws of Zambia.

Mr Tembo indicated that the country is government by the laws and those who violent must not be tolerated.

He said Mr Mundubile need to take his rightful position in parliament instead of someone holding the position illegally.

“We have resolved as MPs that Mr Mundubile needs to be reinstated as Leader of Opposition after the ruling from the Concourt. Concourt has categorically stated that a Leader of Opposition needs to be elected and not handpicked.

So once we convene as MPs we shall then write to the Speaker so that a right thing can be done, and this will bring confidence regards the respects of the country’s laws,” he said.

(Credit: Daily Nation Zambia)