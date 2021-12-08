

By Tinkerbel Mwila

The Governance, Elections, Advocacy Research Services –GEARS- Initiative Zambia has welcomed the ruling by Speaker Of The National Assembly, Nelly Mutti for Members Of Parliament that were nullified have been nullified by high court not to continue sitting in the house pending determination of the appeal process.

GEARS Initiative Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi has since called on the Speaker of the National Assembly to demand for the repayment of all allowances that the affected members of parliament might have collected during their illegal stay in the house.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Chipenzi has noted the need to support constitutionalism in the country stating that in the past, the law was breached with impunity.

Mr. Chipenzi is hopeful that administrative measures will be put in place to recover all the money collected by the said Members of Parliament.

The ruling by the Speaker of the National Assembly yesterday follows a point of order raised by Zambezi East Member of Parliament Alex Katakwe against Kabushi Member Of Parliament Bowman Lusambo on whether the Kabushi lawmaker was in order to remain in the house following the nullification of his seat by the high court.

This follows the nullification of several parliamentary seats by the high court for electoral malpractices in the August 12th General Elections.

PHOENIX NEWS