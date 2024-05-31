MR. DANNY PULE: A MAN OF GOD OR A SURVIVOR OF POLITICAL HANDOUTS?

Mr. Danny Pule was once a man I respected, having seen him preach on TV during my youth. I held him in high esteem until he chose to side with and work alongside injustices while masquerading as a pastor and a politician leading an organization that upholds Christian values.

In case Zambians have forgotten, in 2015, 2016, and 2021, Mr. Pule was among the opposition leaders who supported former President Mr. Lungu and the PF through an alliance. In 2021, he was one of over 32 political parties that chose to work with former President Mr. Lungu and the PF.

My encounter with him in 2016 was disheartening. I phoned him after some ugly political violence, including the death of Mapenzi Chibulo. I asked him, “Man of God, how are you finding it comfortable with a team that is killing its own citizens?” I questioned his Christian values, and he cut my call and never picked it up again.

In 2021, during various political violence incidents and the shooting of opposition members, some resulting in death, I engaged him again. I saw him on TV defending the former president and those responsible for the violence. He cowardly ran away and blocked me because I advised him to stop abusing God’s name to receive handouts from politicians who were not exhibiting real Christian values.

Now, he is back after the handouts have ended, hoping to survive through more cheap propaganda. I wish his fellow men of God would sit him down and ask him what he truly stands for.

It seems that some men of God are selfishly focused on survival by backing or supporting wrong actions in the country. Of all the instances of political violence we have endured as a country, ask him how many he condemned as a Christian leader. Which God is he serving?

Sikaile C. Sikaile

Concerned Citizen