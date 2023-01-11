MR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA SHOULD STOP ALARMING THE NATION TO JUSTIFY LOAD SHEDDING- Dr. Fred M’membe

MR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA SHOULD STOP ALARMING THE NATION TO JUSTIFY LOAD SHEDDING

By Dr. Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party

It has come as a surprise that President Hichilema has gone to great lengths to justify load shedding by claiming that Kariba Dam is leaking.

When a dam leaks, it means its structural integrity is in question. It’s one thing for a junior party official to speculate about this kind of thing, but when it comes from a head of state, it is a very serious issue.

If the dam is leaking, what are the implications for people living downstream in three different countries? Have we shared this information with Zimbabwe and Mozambique? What preparations have been made for potential consequences?

We hope that next time a statement like this is made, technocrats are consulted about the potential repercussions. The river is shared with various countries so statements of this kind need to be coordinated with other heads of state. It’s not always about politics. Some matters are very serious.

Anyway, lies have short legs.