Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s Kindness Towards Chilufya Tayali.

Last Court case against Tayali was 8 Months ago – Privatization.

Mr Hichilema sued Tayali for K100 million as compensation over remarks that he should be in jail instead of aspiring for presidency alleging that he benefited himself in the Privatization Process.

Tayali Failed to prove his Case in Court but out of Mr Hichilema’s Kindness again resorted into a consent judgement with Mr Chilufya Tayali,

A Judgment that refrains Chilufya Tayali from Discuss/Comment Privatization Matters against Mr Hakainde Hichilema, Many of you might agree that Mr Tayali has avoided this issue for a while now regardless the Venom towards Mr Hichilema.

Chilufya Tayali has tried everything in his powers to tanish Mr Hakainde Hichilema name by throwing everything at him while claiming that he has proof beyond reasonable doubt? This is the very man that once Called Hichilema Satanist & belonging to an evil group claiming he had proof of how he join the grouping, Edith Nawakwi was also tagged to the party of distruction with the Hantembo issue while the PF enjoyed the Circus.

The Question still Remains, Why Is Mr Tayali So Bitter about Mr Hakainde, Is it his Tribe his against With? and Why does he not get it that HH is not after his life, but keeps saving him even when he had/Has the opportunty to have him Locked up for good on all Court cases he lost agaist him.

One can only say Chilufya Tayali’s Worst Enemy is his Mouth & We pray he survives his new charge agaist the state.

By Julia Mwape

SCM