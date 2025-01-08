MR HICHILEMA, IS FRANCIS KAPWEPWE (WHY ME) STILL ALIVE?- Dr Fred M’membe

MR HICHILEMA, IS FRANCIS KAPWEPWE (WHY ME) STILL ALIVE?





Why does Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government continue to go against the law, and the promises they made to the Zambian people?

Mr Hichilema, where is Francis Kapwepwe? How come nobody has been allowed to see him in over EIGHT (8) months? If he has committed a crime, take him to court but we deserve to know the where abouts of this young man? Where are you keeping WHY ME?



What grave crime has he committed to warrant this kind of punishment? Where is the justice and equality before the law Mr Hichilema promised us? Can they explain to the nation why bail has been denied for this young man? And can they also explain why people are not allowed to visit Francis in prison?



Mr Hichilema, is Francis still alive?



Dr Fred M’membe