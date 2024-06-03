MR HICHILEMA SHOULD EXPLAIN THE SELL OF ZAMBIA’S LAND-Fred M’membe

MR HICHILEMA SHOULD EXPLAIN THE SELL OF ZAMBIA’S LAND

We kindly ask Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government to explain the massive sell of Zambia’s land to the Dubai based Company. Who did they consult to sell 10% of Zambia’s land (20 million acres) to a foreign company? How much have they sold this land for? What are the terms of the agreement? Can they make these terms available to the people of Zambia. Did this matter go through Parliament? Which land exactly have they sold? Do they even know what 10 percent means? What will be left for our children and children’s children if we can generously hand over land in this manner to serve developed countries?

We humbly ask that they convene a press briefing to explain this sell of our precious land.

Read more at: (https://thebreakthrough.org/journal/no-20-spring-2024/land-grabs-for-carbon).

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party