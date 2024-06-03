MR HICHILEMA SHOULD EXPLAIN THE SELL OF ZAMBIA’S LAND-Fred M’membe

MR HICHILEMA SHOULD EXPLAIN THE SELL OF ZAMBIA’S LAND
We kindly ask Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government to explain the massive sell of Zambia’s land to the Dubai based Company. Who did they consult to sell 10% of Zambia’s land (20 million acres) to a foreign company? How much have they sold this land for? What are the terms of the agreement? Can they make these terms available to the people of Zambia. Did this matter go through Parliament? Which land exactly have they sold? Do they even know what 10 percent means? What will be left for our children and children’s children if we can generously hand over land in this manner to serve developed countries?
We humbly ask that they convene a press briefing to explain this sell of our precious land.
Read more at: (https://thebreakthrough.org/journal/no-20-spring-2024/land-grabs-for-carbon).
Fred M’membe
President of Socialist Party
Hmmmmmmmmm.
If this news is true, then we have a huge problem.
I truly truly hope he has only sold part of Southern province. He has not right to touch any other province, unless of course he is a conman.
Surely should we wait until he sells everything before people wake up? This man is so dodgy and he does not care about our country. Honestly, he should only serve one term. He should not be allowed to sell anything without parliament approval.
Vote wisely in 2026.
I do not personally understand carbon trading and phoney economics involved. It’s something where I need those who claim to know to explain. Do we have any legislation in Zambia to bind government and the buyers of these carbon credits? From the article, it seems that several African, Asian and Caribbean countries are in it already. There’s need to make these transactions public so that the rights and obligations of the buyers are made known.