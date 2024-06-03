Mr Ibu’s family, friends set up GoFundMe page to help them with funeral cost of the legendary actor

The Central Planning Committee of Late John Okafor(Family&Friends) solicit financial support from the general public to help them executive a successful burial for the late Nollywood Legend. Mr Ibu suffered ailment which consumed tens of millions through hospital bills for almost a year.

The burial has been scheduled as follows;

TUE 25TH June; Novelty Match between Celebrities and Rangers FC

WED 26TH June; NIGHT OF TRIBUTE(Life and Time of Mr Ibu)

THUR 27TH June; Wake-keep at his hometown, Amurri Nkanu West LGA Enugu State

FRI 28TH June; Burial Ceremony

SUN 30TH June; Thanksgiving Service

The CPC also appreciates Snr Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin and few others who have made donations already.

As it pleases your heart, please make your donations via:

MR IBU BURIAL COMMITTEE ACCOUNT; 1311130091

ZENITH BANK

Thanks and God bless you.

Signed:

Hon Monday Diamond A. JP

(Odoziobodo)

Chairman Central Planning Committee.

Ijele Christy Ozioma Ejiofor

Secretary Central Planning Committee

Amb Emeka Rollas

President AGN