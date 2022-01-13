MR KNOW IT ALL NOT ZAMBIANS ARE BEHIND PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

NO amount of sugar coating from Emmanuel Mwamba can hide the truth; the PF regime plundered this nation. Zambians are not interested in explanations from those that have been found wanting but want money and national assets stolen recovered.

This is a man who failed to talk about corruption in the PF government, today we are seeing him poking his nose in the media trying to justify wrong doing by those he worked with in the PF administration .No wonder the late President Sata fired Emmanuel Mwamba in 2013 as Permanent Secretary for Broadcasting and information for indiscipline .

The FIC report in 2018 reported that Zambia lost over K6.1 billion due to corruption and financial crimes under the watch of the PF government. My question is, where was Mwamba’s voice over the matter? This is just a tip of the iceberg; many of the articles he is publishing in regards to mismanagement and corruption are those before 2020.Who was in power then!

We have full confidence in the New Dawn Administration, that is why over 2.8million people voted for change. The law is taking its course; those against the arrests clearly are not with the Zambian people but only serve their own selfish interests. Our people have the right to know what has happened to their resources .

Emmanuel Mwamba no matter how many times you poke your nose into issues, that fact is PF will never bounce back to power, we stand behind President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn government.

2026 you will cry again!

Aka Sumbwa

UPND media Nationwide Network