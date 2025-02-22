MR. LAWRENCE MWANZA IS A NEW PERMANENT SECRETARY FOR COPPERBELT PROVINCE AND NOT LAZAROUS MWANZA





When we first saw the names we knew that there was a mistake on the appointing authority as the names were reading Lazarous Mwanza when infact it was supposed to be Lawrence Mwanza former District Commissioner for District Kitwe





A Heartfelt congratulations to you *Mr. Lawrence Mwanza* on a well-deserved appointment as a controlling officer in a rich copper province of Zambia as Provincial permanent Secretary.



Your dedication and commitment to save the people of Kitwe District as District Commissioner have borne fruits for a new milestone job and demanding roles.





We, the Provincial youth wing, warmly welcome you to your new role and eagerly expect the positive impact of your service in the province. Please extend your service delivery to anyone who will knock on your doors beyond political alignment. Thank you, Mr President for recognizing Mr. Mwanza’s exceptional commitment and making this timely decision.





We whole heartedly also extend our congratulations to all newly appointed office bearers across various ministries and provinces.





We pray to the Lord almighty to give you wisdom as you lead in your fresh perspectives and that you bring transformative growth and development in your ministry to save the people of Zambia.





To all the outgoing Minister’s and permanent Secretaries and those transitioning to new roles, we wish you continued success and fulfillment in your future endeavors.



CB UPND Media Team