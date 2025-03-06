Mr. Trump, Let Us Tell You What Lesotho Is



By David Zulu



A mountainous kingdom of proud horsemen, a land of warriors and defiant spirit that stood firm against the Boer settlers in the 1800s. Under the brilliant leadership of its warrior king, Moshoeshoe I, their ancestors defended their land with cunning, diplomacy, and unwavering courage.





This is the Kingdom in the Sky, where mist-kissed peaks and rolling valleys cradle a people of unyielding pride and resilience. The Basotho walk with their heads held high, draped in their iconic Basotho blankets, crowned with the legendary mokorotlo reed hats, symbols of a heritage that no storm could erode.





And Mr. Trump, your chief advisor, Elon Musk, was born just a few hundred kilometers from this indomitable kingdom. Perhaps, he too carries a whisper of their fearless spirit.