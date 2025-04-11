MRN demands probe into DA and PA’s controversial Israel trip amid ICJ case



The Media Review Network (MRN) has called for an investigation into a recent visit to Israel by members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Patriotic Alliance (PA), describing the trip as controversial and poorly timed amid South Africa’s ongoing genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).





Revealed around April 9, 2025, the trip has been described by participating MPs as a “fact-finding mission.”



Reports suggest that meetings with Israeli officials, potentially including the Israeli president, took place though the full itinerary remains unclear.





MRN’s concerns center on the lack of transparency surrounding the visit’s purpose, timing, and funding.



Reports suggests the trip may have been aimed at undermining South Africa’s legal position or courting financial support for the involved parties.





Both the DA and PA have faced prior criticism for their perceived pro-Israel positions. PA leader Gayton McKenzie has publicly defended Israel and condemned Hamas, while the DA has taken a more moderate stance compared to the ANC.





Despite the growing criticism, no concrete evidence has emerged regarding the trip’s sponsors or precise goals. However, the visit has sparked tension within the Government of National Unity (GNU), with coalition partners reportedly demanding clarity and accountability.