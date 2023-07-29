Mrs Winnie Chibesakunda The Recently Appointed Zambia’s Ambassador To Germany Is A Tonga Who Simply Married Bemba Man- Sishuwa Sishuwa

SISHUWA SISHUWA HIGHLIGHTS ETHNICITY, NAMES OF THOSE APPOINTED TO SENIOR PUBLIC POSITIONS

He writes:

“For the record, both Mrs Winnie Chibesakunda, the recently appointed Zambia’s ambassador to Germany, and Mrs Panic Chilufya, who was appointed to the Human Rights Commission board last week, are TONGA who simply married BEMBA men. Winnie’s maiden name is Natala. Panic’s maiden name is Malawo.”

Dr Sishuwa was responding to Julius Kapembwa who stated that: “UPND & HH have bn seen as enforcing open reverse tribalism agst Northerners and Easterners bcs under EL & PF Tongas were marginalized. HH’s change of ‘policy’ thru appointments of Bembas, Mrs W. Chibesakunda & Mrs Panic Chilufya deserves kudos even from critics

@ssishuwa”