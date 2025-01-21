MSNBC panel shocked Trump’s attorney general pick owns $3M in his media stock

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace noted during the first hour of her show Monday afternoon that ultra-wealthy tech titans appeared to take precedence during President Donald Trump’s inauguration, as they sat in front of possible Cabinet officials.

“If you widen out where it used to be a liability for any Democratic elected official or Republican elected official to be seen as on the take on the grift, and now you’ve got Trump enriching and selling everything,” said Wallace. “And the people closest to him at this event were not members of the military, not members of Congress, not members of his Cabinet, not even all the family or grandkids. It was the billionaires.”

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) chimed in that former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi had $3 million in Truth Social [Trump Media] stock.

“What!?” exclaimed either Wallace or McCaskill off camera.

“The woman who’s nominated to be attorney general, and you don’t think Trump knows that?” McCaskill asked. “Of course he does. And this whole meme-coin thing — did anything ever stink more — ever in the history of our government than the two of them, two days before they’re coming into the White House — they put out a meme coin?”

She recalled the first Trump administration when government watchdog groups and Congress discovered international leaders attempting to influence Trump by buying rooms in his hotel. After the administration, Saudi Arabia’s family wealth fund invested $2 billion in Jared Kushner’s investment fund.