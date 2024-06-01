MSONI URGES THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY TO TAKE INTEREST IN THE SHRINKING DEMOCRATIC SPACE IN ZAMBIA

DEMOCRACY SERIOUSLY UNDER THREAT IN ZAMBIA, PUNISH ELEMENTS STIFLING AND FRUSTRATING GROWTH

We appeal to our fraternal friends from the international community to help censor and punish elements frustrating the growth of democracy in Zambia.

We think that the same measures imposed on other elements frustrating the growth of democracy in other African countries should also apply in Zambia, specifically targeting individuals obstructing and frustrating the growth of democracy.

Now is the time for the international community to act in the best interests of securing the democratic space that is fast shrinking in Zambia.

It is prudent to state that the fundamental rights of association, expression and mobilisation are key elements in any functioning democracy.

And we think that these key elements of democracy should be secured if democracy is to thrive and flourish in the Country.

Issued:

Nasson Msoni

President

All peoples Congress (APC)