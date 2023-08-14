Mtendere East Man On The Run After Murdering His Pregnant Wife

MTENDERE EAST MAN ON THE RUN AFTER MURDERING HIS WIFE

Police statement….

August 13, 2023-

Kalikiliki Police Post today August 13, 2023 received a report of suspected Murder in which Caroline Phiri aged 41 of house number BP 114/19 Mutendere East reported that Male Demiano Phiri aged 40 of unmarked house number in Mutendere East had killed his wife Phelida Banda aged 34 of unmarked house number Mutendere East. This occurred between August 12, 2023 at 11:00 hours and today August 13, 2023 at 06:30 hours.

Brief facts are that the suspect M’ Demiano Phiri went to dump his child aged 5 at the land lord’s house F’ Christine Mwanza aged 71 of house number BP 114/19 Mutendere East compound where he stated that the mother would pick her later. The deceased was later discovered dead by her sister Caroline Phiri who had gone to the deceased’s house where she wanted to get something from her around 06:30 hours.

The suspect is on the run. Police visited the scene of crime and a physical inspection of the body indicates that the deceased sustained a swollen face with blood stains and she seemed to be pregnant. A man hunt has been launched for the husband. The body of the deceased has since been taken to UTH mortuary awaiting post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Investigations are ongoing.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON