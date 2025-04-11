MTILIZI WARD BY-ELECTION RESULTS IN NYIMBA DISTRICT OF EASTERN PROVINCE
Here’s the clean consolidated summary without rejected votes, followed by the grand totals across all polling stations:
*Mulira Polling Station*
UPND: 481
NCP: 74
CF: 5
LM: 6
Total Votes: 566
*Kachenja Polling Station*
UPND: 228
NCP: 15
CF: 9
LM: 3
Total Votes: 255
*Mambo Polling Station*
UPND: 419
NCP: 165
CF: 14
LM: 10
Total Votes: 608
*Lutheran Polling Station*
UPND: 523
NCP: 34
CF: 9
LM: 5
Total Votes: 571
*Mtilizi Polling Station*
UPND: 386
NCP: 155
CF: 12
LM: 1
Total Votes: 554
*Mchenga Polling Station*
UPND: 114
NCP: 133
CF: 4
LM: 7
Total Votes: 258
*GRAND TOTAL*
UPND: 2,151
NCP: 576
CF: 53
LM: 32