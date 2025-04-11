MTILIZI WARD BY-ELECTION RESULTS IN NYIMBA DISTRICT OF EASTERN PROVINCE



Here’s the clean consolidated summary without rejected votes, followed by the grand totals across all polling stations:





*Mulira Polling Station*



UPND: 481



NCP: 74



CF: 5



LM: 6



Total Votes: 566





*Kachenja Polling Station*



UPND: 228



NCP: 15



CF: 9



LM: 3



Total Votes: 255





*Mambo Polling Station*



UPND: 419



NCP: 165



CF: 14



LM: 10



Total Votes: 608





*Lutheran Polling Station*



UPND: 523



NCP: 34



CF: 9



LM: 5



Total Votes: 571





*Mtilizi Polling Station*



UPND: 386



NCP: 155



CF: 12



LM: 1



Total Votes: 554





*Mchenga Polling Station*



UPND: 114



NCP: 133



CF: 4



LM: 7



Total Votes: 258



*GRAND TOTAL*



UPND: 2,151



NCP: 576



CF: 53



LM: 32