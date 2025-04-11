MTILIZI WARD BY-ELECTION RESULTS IN NYIMBA DISTRICT OF EASTERN PROVINCE

Here’s the clean consolidated summary without rejected votes, followed by the grand totals across all polling stations:


*Mulira Polling Station*

UPND: 481

NCP: 74

CF: 5

LM: 6

Total Votes: 566



*Kachenja Polling Station*

UPND: 228

NCP: 15

CF: 9

LM: 3

Total Votes: 255



*Mambo Polling Station*

UPND: 419

NCP: 165

CF: 14

LM: 10

Total Votes: 608



*Lutheran Polling Station*

UPND: 523

NCP: 34

CF: 9

LM: 5

Total Votes: 571



*Mtilizi Polling Station*

UPND: 386

NCP: 155

CF: 12

LM: 1

Total Votes: 554



*Mchenga Polling Station*

UPND: 114

NCP: 133

CF: 4

LM: 7

Total Votes: 258

*GRAND TOTAL*

UPND: 2,151

NCP: 576

CF: 53

LM: 32

