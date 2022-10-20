MTN PRODUCES CALL RECORDS EVIDENCE OF BOWMAN LUSAMBO THREATENING AND BRIBING WITNESSES

Trial in the case of the People Vs Bowman Lusambo in which Mr. Lusambo is charged with the offence of attempting to interfere with witnesses, came up yesterday for continuation of trial in the Magistrates Court before Hon. Kasanda.

Two state witnesses testified, an Application Engineer at MTN who produced call records before court and one of the witnesses whom the accused allegedly attempted to interfere. Trial continues on 30th November 2022.