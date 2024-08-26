Mtolo Phiri should have been fired if HH was a serious President – Fube



HAD President Hakainde Hichilema been serious with the wellbeing of Zambians, he should have fired Mr Mtolo Phiri, the Agriculture Minister following the contaminated maize scandal, Chilubi Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube has said.



Mr Fube said in an interview yesterday that the presence of Aflatoxin in maize and its products such as mealie-meal was because moisture content was mismanaged from the maize the nation imported.



He said as things stood, there was a national disaster at every level including leadership and that was why Zambians are suffering while the UPND government has concentrated on chasing after the former leaders under the PF.



“The minister of Agriculture should be fired. They brought in maize very early before its moisture content was below 13 percent. In other countries action could have been taken by the head of State and people could have been running up and down,” Mr Fube said.