MUCHEMWA’S PROPERTY FORFEITED TO THE STATE

Incarcerated Patriotic Front -PF member FRANCIS MUCHEMWA’s properties proved to be proceeds of crimes have been forfeited to the state.

LUSAKA Chief Resident Magistrate, DAVIES CHIBWILI has ordered the forfeiture of Mr. MUCHEMWA properties in a ruling delivered today.

He ruled that Mr. MUCHEMWA’s properties are proceeds of crime following his conviction over the same charges.

The forfeiture of Mr. MUCHEMWA’s properties comes on the heels of the application by the Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC’s- pursuant to Section four of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.

ACC Prosecutor DANIEL NGWIRA made an application following the three years imprisonment of Mr. MUCHEMWA for possession of properties deemed to be proceeds of crime.

Last Friday, LUSAKA Chief Resident Magistrate DAVIES CHIBWILI convicted Mr. MUCHEMWA on seven out of nine counts of possessing properties deemed to be proceeds of crime.