Muchende can’t continue in office… Let him step aside to mount his defence, Lifuka tells HH

Muchende can’t continue in office, Lifuka tells HH … Let him step aside to mount his defence

By Esther Chisola

If Solicitor General Marshal Muchende refuses to resign, President Hakainde Hichilema must remove him from office, says anti-corruption activist Reuben Lifuka.

And Lifuka has charged that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has put a serious dent on the fight against corruption.

Last week, Muchende said he would not yield to demands for him to resign from his position as doing so would be tantamount to giving a ‘free penalty to the devil.’… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/muchende-cant-continue-in-office-lifuka-tells-hh-let-him-step-aside-to-mount-his-defence/?